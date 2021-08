If you’ve been treating yourself to a shiny new Android phone for the past few years, you may have noticed a rather irritating design flaw. Virtually all devices from companies such as Samsung, Google, Xiaomi and OnePlus now have a full edge-to-edge screen that fills the entire front of the phone. It’s clearly a great upgrade, because without the thick bezels you find on older phones, you get more screen in a product that isn’t physically bigger in your pocket.