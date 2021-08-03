Small Biz Insider: Houston Outlaws COO Talks Esports Explosive Growth

It’s no secret that MLB is facing a variety of issues, ranging from lower TV ratings to lowered attendance at games. While the industry was healthy in pre-COVID times, it’s no secret that many within the game feel the game needs a defter touch in presenting good news to the public. Last week’s Field of Dreams game really showed the power of baseball, drawing the largest regular-season TV audience since 2015 and making headlines across the world after ninth-inning heroics from Tim Anderson, one of the bright new faces that MLB really needs to showcase during these changing times. The NFL and NBA are the hottest sports right now because they cater to a younger, diverse audience while also projecting a sense of tradition; MLB is not hot and doesn’t cater to a younger, diverse audience. (Want to know why? Because MLB does an incredibly crappy job at dealing with Black players and fans. Take a look at these stories from the Washington Post for some convincing evidence.)