Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Adidas Accused of ‘Ripping Off’ Jay-Z Collaborator

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Posted by 
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qshy9_0bGbhoDe00

Two years after settling with the footwear giant, an NYC streetwear brand is taking Adidas back to court alleging trademark infringement .

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
14
Followers
393
Post
829
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Athletics#Nyc#Sj Promo 40
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

New Sneakers Headline Human Made’s Latest Collab With Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Adidas and Human Made have a new sneaker project dropping soon. The German sportswear company revealed via its latest collaboration with the Japanese streetwear label that includes...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
XXL Mag

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Adidas Sneakers With Nike Socks and People Are Confused

Kanye West never ceases to amaze people with his unique style. However, his latest fashion choices have outraged some people on social media. On Wednesday (July 7), ’Ye attended the Balenciaga 50th Couture Collection show for Paris Fashion Week. While his all-black Harley Davidson face covering is a little strange, people were more alarmed by Kanye rocking his Adidas brand Yeezy Foam Runners with Nike socks.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

END. x Off-White™ Summer 2021 Collab Collection Lookbook

Editor's Notes: Before Off-White™, there was Pyrex Vision, Virgil Abloh's controversial streetwear label that inspired a legion of wannabe brands to follow in its footsteps. Some of those original designs have been reborn for END.'s exclusive Off-White™ capsule, "Till The END." The duo's first joint effort in two years, "Till The END." is an expansive reworking of Abloh's design cues.
ShoppingComplex

People Tricked Nike’s SNKRS Stash to Get ‘Lemonade’ Off-White x AF1s

Last weekend, Nike treated fans in the Boston area to an exclusive launch of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade” through the brand’s SNKRS app. The shoes, designed to coincide with Abloh’s ICA Boston “Figures of Speech” exhibit, follow the tonal color theme laid out by his previous museum-exclusive AF1 designs, including a black pair for the MoMA and a university blue for MCA Chicago. This new university gold, or as Abloh dubbed it, “Lemonade,” version dropped on July 10 through a feature Nike calls SNKRS Stash. This allows people who are within a certain proximity (usually in key cities or event venues) to unlock access to the shoes. The limited stock is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and only users who are nearby are able to participate in the Stash—or at least that’s how it’s intended to work.
LifestyleHighsnobiety

adidas Skateboarding Forum 84 ADV by Diego Nájera: Release Info

Buy: adidas.com/skateboarding and select skate retailers worldwide. What We’re Saying: The Forum has been fully resurrected. In recent weeks and months, adidas has unleashed new general release colorways of the classic silhouette, all while delivering highly sought-after collaborations with the likes of Bad Bunny, atmos, and soon to be, Jeremy Scott.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Forever 21 Accused of Ripping off KOREATOWN Branded Merch

Diet Prada is calling out fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 for reportedly ripping off Mike Pak’s Los Angeles brand, KOREATOWN. The design for a set of tees and sweaters from Forever 21 appear to completely copy KOREATOWN’s signature varsity-style prints that see the brand emblazoned across the chest of the pieces. These merch items have recently become a cult classic for many in the AAPI community with celebrities like Margaret Cho and Bretman Rock seeing repping the brand.
Celebritiesmanofmany.com

Biggie Was Actually the First Rapper to Wear Bape

“Who was the first rapper to wear Bape?” it’s the question on every hypebeasts mind. But just like the question of “who the first person to make white on white Airforce 1’s?” We might never know the answer (although it was probably Jay-Z). It’s a crown that the wider streetwear community isn’t looking to give up lightly, with many referencing Pharrell or The Teriyaki Boyz themselves as those who championed Bape first. We know for a fact that it wasn’t Lil Wayne because Curren$y himself said he put Wayne on Bape’s. So who was the first rapper to wear Bape? As it turns out, it was actually Biggie.
Aerospace & DefenseHighsnobiety

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra: Best Look Yet

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Drake's much-anticipated new album, Certified Lover Boy, is reportedly done and may actually be...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Air Woven is Unveiled With a "Court Purple" and "Medium Olive" Accents

The late 90s and early 2000s is arguably one of the most influential style eras for the. brand as many a different silhouette were introduced. One model that was birthed in the year 2000 was the Nike Air Woven — a head-turning model that bears a woven textile upper — and it’s returning to the scene here in 2021. After being unveiled with multi-colored uppers, the offering has just revealed its latest “Black/Court Purple” installment.
Retailinputmag.com

Bad Bunny’s all-black Adidas Forum Low sneaker is dropping soon

Four months after Bad Bunny fans first spotted his all-black Adidas Forums, the sneakers have finally come back into sight. Official imagery — and more importantly, an official drop date — were released by Adidas, confirming the collaborative Forums arrive this month. First seen on Bad Bunny himself during a...
Worldallkpop.com

Jay Park Wishes to Collaborate with G-Dragon

Jay Park recently went on Twitter answering fans' questions about various topics. Where he was asked about a possible collaboration with BIGBANG leader G-Dragon?. Jay Park then went replying, showing his wish to collaborate with G-Dragon, but unfortunately, he thinks that will never happen. the two artists go back in...
Businessmarketingdive.com

Cheetos deploys finger-scanning tech to unlock Bad Bunny, Adidas collaboration

Cheetos has extended its partnership with Bad Bunny through a leisurewear capsule collection developed in collaboration with Adidas, according to a press release. The limited-run merchandise is inspired by the reggaeton artist's signature style, as well as the color scheme and patterns of mascot Chester Cheetah. While the gear will be available to consumers using the Ntwrk app starting Aug. 6, Cheetos provided some fans early access last week through an application of finger-scanning technology.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

size? Reveals Nike Dunk Low As Part Of AW21 Collaborations

Size? hit the ground running ever since the start of 2021, offering up not only numerous collaborations but also a brand new flagship in Toronto. And today, in preparation for their 30-piece showcase, the retailer is giving us a sneak peek at their upcoming Nike Dunk Low. Unlike the Swoosh’s...
Musichypebeast.com

Kanye West Surprises Fans With New JAY-Z Collab on 'DONDA'

Kanye West debuted his highly-anticipated album DONDA to a sold-out stadium in Atlanta tonight, and he closed it out with one of the biggest surprises: a new collaboration with JAY-Z. The performance ran for around an hour and heard a slate of initial guest verses from Travis Scott, Pusha T,...
RetailPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Mickey Drexler Says Kanye’s Yeezy Gap Collab ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’

Kanye West’s much-hyped Gap collab has at least one high-profile detractor. Mickey Drexler, back in the public eye to plug his son Alex Drexler’s brand, Alex Mill, where he recently took the reins as CEO, believes the Grammy-winning rapper’s 10-year Yeezy deal to produce apparel, accessories and more with the San Francisco apparel giant “doesn’t make any sense.” “I probably shouldn’t say this, but I told [West] he shouldn’t do the deal,” the former Gap and J.Crew chief told Yahoo Live correspondents Wednesday. The arrangement “doesn’t work for someone like Kanye,” Drexler added, describing the one-time presidential hopeful as “not a corporate...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
TheStreet

Restyling The Fashion Scene With Sustainable Footwear

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aussie native and fast-fashion rebel, Danielle DiNunzio, has taken sustainable strides with her eco-friendly footwear brand, DANYELLE. DiNunzio first launched the brand in 2011 in Sydney, Australia when she identified a gap in the industry that posed a lack of seasonal footwear options, prompting her to create the SIGNATURE collection, a series of multi-seasonal selections suited for a devoted traveler's lifestyle. DiNunzio has always been proud of her adventurous spirit, having been an avid traveler throughout her younger years, she later pursued a career as a flight attendant to fuel her fascination with worldwide tourism. In addition to her love for travel, DiNunzio is equally passionate about environmental awareness, cherishing the earth's elements however she can. With her cultivated sense of high-end fashion, wanderlust nature, and ecological mindset, DiNunzio is rewriting the rules of mainstream fashion by offering the market environmentally sensible footwear solutions.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Nike ACG Air Mowabb “Twine” Releases As Part Of Fall 2021 ACG Collection

The Nike Air Mowabb has recently emerged in a few retro colorways as part of a 30th anniversary celebration effort. Its latest proposition sees the Nike ACG option dress up in a “Twine/Fusion Red/Club Gold/Teal Charge” color palette. Perforated panels all across the upper indulge in a desert-reminiscent tone that...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Oakley Unveils Its Warrior-Inspired Performance Eyewear

After debuting its radical OVERTHETOP performance sunglasses at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, eyewear aficionados Oakley return for Tokyo 2020 with a style it hopes will disrupt sport like it did twenty-one years ago. Incorporating its unique lens architecture, the all-new Xeus model draws inspiration from the kabuto of samurai, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy