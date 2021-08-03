Will USC's Receiving Unit Suffer Without Bru McCoy?

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy was 'was arrested on suspicion of a felony more than a week ago' and has been suspended from team activities, according to a report by Keely Eure of 247Sports on Monday afternoon. The report revealed that McCoy was arrested and charged with intimate partner violence with injury on July 24. He was released from jail on a bond of $50,000 and is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 24.

The third-year wideout was projected to be an anchor for USC's offense this season, but if his legal battles keep him from joining the Trojans this fall, how does that impact Clay Helton's offense? The good news is that USC has plenty of depth at the wide receiver position. Led by returning star Drake London, the Trojans should be in good shape with or without McCoy on their roster. Here is a breakdown of the remaining depth:

K.D. Nixon - WR - Redshirt Senior

Zach Wilson WR - Redshirt Junior

Drake London - WR - Junior

John Jackson III - WR - Junior

Jake Smith - WR - Junior

Chase Locke - - WR - Redshirt Sophomore

Kyle Ford - WR - Redshirt Sophomore

Tahj Washington - WR - Redshirt Sophomore

Gary Bryant Jr. - WR - Sophomore

Danny Ryan - WR - Redshirt Freshman

Ty Shamblin - WR - Redshirt Freshman

Josiah Zamora - WR - Freshman

Joseph Manjack IV - WR - Freshman

Michael Jackson III - WR - Freshman

Kyron Ware-Hudson - WR - Freshman

Bru McCoy 2020 [USA TODAY]

Alongside London, USC returns with a few new additions out of the NCAA transfer portal in Colorado's K.D. Nixon and Memphis' Tahj Washington. Both players have experience in the college arena, and are gifted athletes. The Trojans are also expected to get back Kyle Ford this season, who didn't play in 2020 due to injury. Ford was the No. 4 overall player in the state of California as a high school recruit. Sophomore Gary Bryant Jr. also returns for year two with the Trojans and contributed a significant amount as a freshman on special teams. He appeared in five games and led USC with eight kickoff returns for 210 yards. He also tallied seven receptions for 51 yards.

To add, there are plenty of eager freshman like Kyron-Ware Hudson and Michael Jackson III who will work tirelessly through fall camp to prove themselves ahead of the 2021 season. Jackson III enrolled early at USC last spring, and showed some bright moments during the Trojans Spring Showcase at the Coliseum.

Of course having McCoy back as one of quarterback Kedon Slovis' main targets would be optimal for USC's depth this season. McCoy is tremendously athletic and embodies good ball security which is key for a wide receiver. However, if he is unable to participate and join the Trojans this year, USC certainly has some solid options to fill his place if needed.

