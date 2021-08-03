Cancel
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Alumna-Made Videos Answer Critical Questions, Give Sage Advice To Pharmacy Students Nationwide

 4 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE – Bridging the gap between education and practice, pharmacy residencies are crucial to pharmacists wishing to improve their skillsets and patient care. To simplify and help students navigate the application process, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) alumna Kristen Ingold, PharmD, created informative videos filled with wisdom and best-practice advice. Ingold, of Freeburg, graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy from SIUE in May 2021. While participating Continue Reading

