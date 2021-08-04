Midland teen charged with murder in death of another teen

Nikolas Ty Moreno, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of another teenager in northeast Midland on Saturday. Officers responded to the intersection of Hollandale Drive and Parkway Drive at about 1 a.m. Saturday in reference to a homicide, according to Moreno’s arrest affidavit. A young Hispanic male was found dead with a gunshot wound in his side and three shots in his lower back, the affidavit states. The victim has not been identified by police.