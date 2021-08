Newcastle are hopeful of concluding a loan deal for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, who could become their first signing of the summer in the days ahead. The Magpies are hoping to strengthen their squad this summer, but with the infamously frugal Mike Ashley still at the helm, they don't have much of a budget to work with. Joe Willock, who impressed on loan at St James' Park last season, remains the main priority, with Steve Bruce admitting he has been on the phone to Arsenal all throughout the summer to try and bring him back.