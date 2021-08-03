Q&A: Milford cannabis tester expanding as industry grows more accepted

ProVerde Laboratories, a cannabis testing lab in Milford, was one of the first two of such laboratories to open in Massachusetts. After operating in the medical market for years, including at a satellite location in Maine, the company plans to expand to the Massachusetts adult-use market this week in August. This expansion will include growing its employee base, and, perhaps in the further future, opening in other states. President Chris Hudalla and CEO Peter Ianuzzi spoke with WBJ about the company’s past, future plans, as well as the history of the cannabis testing market.