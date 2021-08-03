Cancel
Oscoda Township, MI

Paul Bunyan Challenge Triathlon drew participants from across the country

By Manuela Kress
iosconews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSCODA – Over 100 individuals kicked off the month of August by participating in the Paul Bunyan Challenge at Lakewood Shores on Sunday. Weekend warriors and athletes could choose from a wide variety of events. The Super Sprint included a 200-meter swim, six-mile bike ride and one mile run. The Sprint Triathlon included a 500-meter swim, 14 miles on the bike and a 5k run. The Olympic Triathlon included a 1.5 km swim, 28 miles on the bike and a 10k run.

