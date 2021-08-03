Cancel
Bulletin: State Attorney General Decides Governor Cuomo Guilty of Sexually Harrassing 11 Women After Investigation Report is Released. Senate Majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins demands: “RESIGN.” COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER CONCURS. CHRIS BURDICK: RESIGN. GILLLEBRAND, SCHUMER, JONES: “RESIGN”: Waiting in Wings TO RUN: Hillary Clinton.

By John Bailey
whiteplainscnr.com
 6 days ago

POLITCO reported Tuesday that State Attorney General Letitia James in a news conference this morning said she found. all 11 women accusing the Governor of sexually harrassing incidents towards them “credible.” She announced the ivestigators’ report found Governor Andrew Cuomo engaged in “inappropriate touching,” and “offensive and sexual” comments .

