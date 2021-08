If you're excited about the start of the college football season, you're definitely looking forward to tomorrow. West Virginia has its first practice of the season, and head coach Neal Brown talks to reporters afterward. Don't expect too much about the first day or position battles. Do expect questions about testing, vaccinations, expansion and other topics that have been making you cringe. If you're bummed out about the Big 12 and the future of the Mountaineers because they might not add value to another conference, they you're definitely looking for good reviews. Say hello to this episode of the Cover 3 podcast as the panel chooses whether to bet on WVU winning more or fewer than 6.5 games in 2020.