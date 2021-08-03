Cancel
NBA free agency day 1 winners and losers: Heat score big, Blazers not doing much to keep Lillard

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — NBA free agency opened Monday evening and, as they do, the reports of deals between free agents and teams started flooding in. The most notable moves reportedly agreed upon on Monday included a 4-year, up to $120 million deal for Chris Paul to stay with the Phoenix Suns, a Jimmy Butler max contract extension with Miami, a 3-year deal with Miami and Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls, a max contract extension for Trae Young in Atlanta and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
