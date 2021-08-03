Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Free physicals and COVID-19 vaccines at Veterans Memorial HS today

By Alyssa Flores
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
With school just around the corner, many parents may be scrambling to get the required physicals for their child's extracurricular activities.

Thanks to Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney, South Texas AHE, and Veterans Memorial High School, parents of Corpus Christi ISD students will have a one-stop-shop for free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines for their kids right before school starts.

The back to school vaccines and physicals will be offered at Veterans Memorial High School's main gym on Wednesday August 4 from 4-6 p.m. The clinic is open to all CCISD students who participate in extracurricular activities.

According to the CDC , the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children and teens 12 and up.

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Two young girls host local school supply giveaway

Another school supply giveaway was hosted on Saturday, but this time, by two young girls under the age of six. Somaya Samora, 4, and her sister Gianna Samora, 5, began organizing the giveaway two years ago. Their first backpack giveaway focused on just 10 families, and while they took last year off due to COVID-19, this year they were able to help 100 kids in Corpus Christi and in the city of Victoria.
Nueces County, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Parents get vaccinated in hopes to protect their children

Concerns are growing with Nueces County officials over the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant across the Coastal Bend. “The delta variant is here in our community and it’s spreading at supersonic speed," said Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "Texas has nearly 80 percent of all their cases are due to the delta variant. And our numbers here locally are very similar to the state and the national numbers."
Posted by
KRIS 6 News

Family of officer Dominguez raises money for expenses

Officer Dominguez is a 20-year-veteran of the local police force. He was shot on Wednesday, leading to a statewide blue alert when the suspect got away. The suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted capital murder with a $1 million bail.
Public HealthPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Two nursing students prepared to enter workforce during pandemic

Michelle Scoggins and Sara Slowinski are preparing for graduation from TAMU-CC this weekend, but are also ready to work the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They both entered nursing school during the height of the pandemic and are going into the workforce as the Delta variant spreads quickly across the Coastal Bend; Scoggins said she is ready.

