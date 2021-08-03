Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former TCU player indicted for domestic assault in Dallas

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOE8D_0bGbfwoy00
Jeff Gladney #20 of the Minnesota Vikings at training camp in August 2020 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota.(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

By Madelyn Edwards

(DALLAS) A Dallas grand jury indicted former Texas Christian University cornerback Jeff Gladney on a third-degree felony charge of family violence assault, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday.

Gladney, who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings, was arrested in April for allegedly assaulting a woman, who last week filed a civil lawsuit against Gladney that requested at least $1 million. The woman claims that Gladney assaulted her for over two hours on April 2 then attempted to bribe her into staying quiet about the assault. 

“Gladney physically assaulted and beat Plaintiff and held her against her will for several hours,” the lawsuit stated, per USA Today. “Once the incident was over, Gladney attempted to bribe, threaten, blackmail, and manipulate Plaintiff into silence about the incident. Gladney has since followed, harassed, and attempted to coerce Plaintiff on several occasions, and has publicly falsely accused Plaintiff of lying.”

The Vikings selected Gladney as a first-round pick in 2020, and in the 2020-21 season he started 15 out of the 16 games he played. He made 81 tackles, of which seven were for loss, three passes defended and one forced fumble. He was an All-Big 12 player at TCU after having a noteworthy high school career at New Boston.

Gladney has remained on the Vikings’ roster but has not been practicing with the team since he was arrested. At one point, general manager Rick Spielman said, per USA Today, the team was “letting due process take its course,” but it is unclear how the indictment will affect Gladney’s career.

Gladney could spend two to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comments / 0

The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
755
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Domestic Violence#American Football#Tcu#The Minnesota Vikings#Tco Performance Center#Usa Today#New Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Gladney issues response after being released by Vikings

Jeff Gladney issued a response on Tuesday after being released by the Minnesota Vikings following an indictment. The Vikings said they were releasing Gladney immediately upon reading his indictment. Gladney was charged with domestic violence. The indictment alleges Gladney “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly“ causing bodily injury to the alleged victim during an April 2 incident.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings' Jeff Gladney indicted on felony domestic violence charge in Texas

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted by a grand jury in Dallas County, Texas, on Tuesday on a felony assault charge from an altercation in April involving a former girlfriend. Gladney turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on April 5 after an arrest warrant was issued on a...
NFLcaptaingambling.com

Jeff Gladney Cut by the Minnesota Vikings

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings released a statement announcing that they had released cornerback Jeff Gladney. This announcement came shortly after it was revealed that the 24-year-old was being indicted on felony assault charges. The cornerback passed through waivers and is now officially a free agent. Being Drafted by...
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings’ Jeff Gladney indicted for assaulting a woman

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney is facing serious legal charges in Texas. Gladney was indicted by a grand jury in Dallas on a charge of assaulting a woman, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. A woman accused Gladney of shoving her face and pulling her toward her...
NFLchatsports.com

5 free-agent cornerbacks to replace Jeff Gladney on the Vikings

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Jeff Gladney. Which free-agent cornerbacks could the Minnesota Vikings target as a potential replacement for Jeff Gladney in 2021?. It came as no surprise to see the Minnesota Vikings part ways with Jeff Gladney following his latest legal developments on Tuesday. The 2020 first-round pick was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on a felony domestic violence charge earlier in the day, leaving the organization with no alternative other than to cut their losses with the cornerback.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Adrian Peterson on his way to a team in the NFC West?

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson could be a candidate to replace Cam Akers for the Los Angeles Rams. At 36-years-old and currently with no team to play for, the chances of former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson suiting up in the NFL again are probably as low as they’ve ever been.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings Rumors: Multiple players would quit before getting vaccinated

Some recent Minnesota Vikings rumors have to do with the team’s recent battle with the COVID-19 virus and how it could affect them in the future. Prior to last Saturday’s night practice, the Minnesota Vikings found out that 75 percent of their quarterback room would be unable to participate in the session due to rookie passer Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings recently gave local Minnesota quarterback a tryout

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images) Jackson Erdmann. Former St. John’s University quarterback Jackson Erdmann recently had the opportunity to work out for the Minnesota Vikings. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have done their best to utilize some of the talent that is most close to home.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
NFLPopculture

Former Steelers Linebacker Surprisingly Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is calling it an NFL career after six seasons. Over the weekend, Chickillo announced his retirement after being drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He was a member of the Denver Broncos last year. "To all my family, friends, and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).

Comments / 0

Community Policy