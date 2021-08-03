Former TCU player indicted for domestic assault in Dallas

Jeff Gladney #20 of the Minnesota Vikings at training camp in August 2020 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

By Madelyn Edwards

(DALLAS) A Dallas grand jury indicted former Texas Christian University cornerback Jeff Gladney on a third-degree felony charge of family violence assault, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday.

Gladney, who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings, was arrested in April for allegedly assaulting a woman, who last week filed a civil lawsuit against Gladney that requested at least $1 million. The woman claims that Gladney assaulted her for over two hours on April 2 then attempted to bribe her into staying quiet about the assault.

“Gladney physically assaulted and beat Plaintiff and held her against her will for several hours,” the lawsuit stated, per USA Today . “Once the incident was over, Gladney attempted to bribe, threaten, blackmail, and manipulate Plaintiff into silence about the incident. Gladney has since followed, harassed, and attempted to coerce Plaintiff on several occasions, and has publicly falsely accused Plaintiff of lying.”

The Vikings selected Gladney as a first-round pick in 2020, and in the 2020-21 season he started 15 out of the 16 games he played. He made 81 tackles, of which seven were for loss, three passes defended and one forced fumble. He was an All-Big 12 player at TCU after having a noteworthy high school career at New Boston.

Gladney has remained on the Vikings’ roster but has not been practicing with the team since he was arrested. At one point, general manager Rick Spielman said, per USA Today, the team was “letting due process take its course,” but it is unclear how the indictment will affect Gladney’s career.

Gladney could spend two to 10 years in prison if convicted.