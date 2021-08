In a refreshing turn of events, some non-billionaires are heading to space next month. Currently scheduled for launch on September 15 into a multi-day orbit, SpaceX’s Inspiration4 is billed as the first “all-civilian” crew, and you know what? They look like some very nice people, and we wish them the best. The whole endeavor is also raising money and awareness for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital—a safe, focus group-approved charitable cause that is also very nice and to whom we also wish all the best.