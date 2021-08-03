Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Free physicals and COVID-19 vaccines at Veterans Memorial HS today

By Alyssa Flores
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdURT_0bGbfXwv00

With school just around the corner, many parents may be scrambling to get the required physicals for their child's extracurricular activities.

Thanks to Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney, South Texas AHE, and Veterans Memorial High School, parents of Corpus Christi ISD students will have a one-stop-shop for free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines for their kids right before school starts.

The back to school vaccines and physicals will be offered at Veterans Memorial High School's main gym on Wednesday August 4 from 4-6 p.m. The clinic is open to all CCISD students who participate in extracurricular activities.

According to the CDC , the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children and teens 12 and up.

Comments / 0

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#South Texas#Veterans Memorial Hs#Corpus Christi Isd#Ccisd#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Two young girls host local school supply giveaway

Another school supply giveaway was hosted on Saturday, but this time, by two young girls under the age of six. Somaya Samora, 4, and her sister Gianna Samora, 5, began organizing the giveaway two years ago. Their first backpack giveaway focused on just 10 families, and while they took last year off due to COVID-19, this year they were able to help 100 kids in Corpus Christi and in the city of Victoria.
Public HealthPosted by
KZTV 10

Two nursing students prepared to enter workforce during pandemic

Michelle Scoggins and Sara Slowinski are preparing for graduation from TAMU-CC this weekend, but are also ready to work the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They both entered nursing school during the height of the pandemic and are going into the workforce as the Delta variant spreads quickly across the Coastal Bend; Scoggins said she is ready.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Local leaders say Nueces Co. hospitalizations are now at 12.68 percent

Corpus Christi and Nueces County gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Paulette Guajardo started off the press conference with an update on the officer involved shooting that took place at a local apartment complex earlier in the afternoon.She then gave updated information from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, regarding pregnant woman and COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy