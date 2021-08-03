Leaders in green tea, Ito En and Taiyo, partner to meet North American demand for matcha

Looking for a place that is dedicated to everything matcha? Tea Master Matcha Cafe and Green Tea Shop in Los Angeles near Little Tokyo will satisfy all your cravings and is matcha heaven. It is a small shop that serves authentic and high-quality matcha soft-serve matcha ice cream and beverages. You can get matcha latte, matcha green tea, ceremonial grade matcha in a tea bowl, or go for their matcha smoothie. Tea Master is located in a plaza with plenty of other restaurants near Little Tokyo. There is parking although the lot tends to get busy. Their storefront is pretty small so you have to order at the cashier then wait outside for your order. However, if you are looking to buy their matcha products, there is a small shop area inside the shop where you can browse around for items like bowls and mixing whisks. The items tend to be on the pricier and high-end side but since it is premium matcha, the price tag is justifiable. For the ice cream and beverages, it ranges from $ 5 - $9. If you are looking for a matcha shop, this is the one for you.