Leaders in green tea, Ito En and Taiyo, partner to meet North American demand for matcha
Taiyo International and Ito En partner to meet North American demand for quality matcha. Ito En and Taiyo International have partnered to supply matcha for food, beverage, and supplement industries in North America. As part of the partnership Taiyo is introducing Ito En’s ceremonial matcha to its existing portfolio of culinary organic matcha powder and ceremonial matcha powder.www.nutritionaloutlook.com
Comments / 0