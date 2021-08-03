Storm Lake Water Wisdom #13 brought to you this fine Tuesday from the City of Storm Lake involves Sanitary Sewer Use. Sanitary sewers are the pipes and lines that carry liquid and water-carried wastes from residences, commercial buildings, industrial plants, and institutions to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment. The sewers are designed to carry a wide range of wastes, but any non-flushable items can cause toilet clogging and sewer backups which can pose a threat to human health. In March of last year, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) encouraged all Americans to flush only toilet paper, not disinfecting wipes, paper towels, or other “flushable wipes” to ensure plumbing systems and sewer lines keep working properly without clogs or backups. These items do not break down in the sewer system which may cause them to build up in the pipes and cause blockages leading to backups of sewage. Please help properly manage the sewer system by flushing only the materials that sewers were designed to accept. For more information please visit www.epa.gov.