Software firm RocketDocs raises $2.2M to 'top off' Series A round
Jason Pappas said RocketDocs has raised just under $7 million in funding and about doubled its employee headcount since he took over as CEO in early 2019.www.bizjournals.com
Jason Pappas said RocketDocs has raised just under $7 million in funding and about doubled its employee headcount since he took over as CEO in early 2019.www.bizjournals.com
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore
Comments / 0