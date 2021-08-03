Software firm RocketDocs raises $2.2M to 'top off' Series A round

ZenLedger will use these new funds to release its unique cryptocurrency portfolio management solution in addition to expanding the talent pool. ZenLedger is part of the fast-evolving cryptocurrency space with a current market cap of $2.5 trillion encompassing a user base spread across the world. As the volume keeps increasing, the complications and challenges accompany and that is where ZenLedger steps in; to make the life of all traders, investors as well as accountants easier. ZenLedger is one of the few tax management tools for crypto. Amidst the growing attention from regulatory bodies like the J5 and IRS and in the background of the still in progress Senate Infrastructure Bill, the enhancement of this tax software platform was never so relevant. The cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics startup recently announced $6 million funding in Series A round thus taking its total funding value to $11.5 million.