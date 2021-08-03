Cancel
Fuchs trades public works for works of art

By Ray Pitz
The Times
The Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xM8X_0bGbf4gL00 Tualatin's public works director is leaving after six years of service that included helping get road bond passed.

After six years with the city of Tualatin, the last four as the city's public works director, Jeff Fuchs is leaving to pursue his art career on a more full-time basis.

"I decided to see where art can take me," said Fuchs, whose last day with the city was Friday. "I will also be working part time for Murraysmith, an engineering consulting company, continuing to help communities with their infrastructure needs."

On July 26, the Tualatin City Council read a proclamation thanking Fuchs for his service, reading in part that Fuchs "embodied the values of responsiveness, transparency, kindness, a focus on equity, and a sincere interest in working with and for the community."

It also praised him for guiding the city's Tualatin Moving Forward bond program forward "from brainstorming with community members about project ideas, to having conversations with the City Council about funding, to developing estimates for the universe of projects, to celebrating the successful bond passage" and more.

Tualatin's $20 million bond measure, passed by voters in May 2018, was designed to relieve congestion, improve neighborhood safety and provide safe access for students walking to school.

City Manager Sherilynn Lombos said she doesn't yet have a replacement for Fuchs, whose art she described as "amazing work."

However, Kim McMillian, the city's community development director, will serve as interim public works director until the city finds a new director.

Fuchs' style of painting is abstract expressionism done in acrylics, something that will be on display at the Edmonds Arts Festival in Edmonds, Washington, later this month. Also, his woodturned vessels will be featured during the annual Art in the Pearl planned for Labor Day weekend.

"I am inspired by the beauty I find in the world around me, whether it is a rusted car or desert sunrise. I love creating paintings and wooden objects that capture how I feel and that share my excitement with the viewer," Fuchs wrote on his website, jeffreyfuchsartist.com.

