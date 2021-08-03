WATCH TODAY: PG&E, California Public Utilities Commission to hold briefing on power shutoffs

Are you willing to fork out another $6,000 to PG&E over the next 10 years or so just so they can keep high-priced CEOs swimming in money?. The $6,000 is on top of the bill ratepayers will foot for PG&E to play catch-up with power pole replacement and system maintenance they cut back on for years despite asking and receiving rate increases to do the work. That money instead went to fatten Wall Street hedge fund portfolios and the personal wealth of those occupying the executive suites at 555 Beale St. in San Francisco.