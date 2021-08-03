WATCH TODAY: PG&E, California Public Utilities Commission to hold briefing on power shutoffs
The California Public Utilities Commission is holding a public briefing Tuesday afternoon alongside PG&E on power shutoffs. The virtual event begins at 1 p.m. and will feature remarks from CAL FIRE, the California Office of Emergency Services and Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety. A representative from PG&E will also have a presentation on the company's readiness for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The briefing will be streamed here at 1 p.m. and on ABC7's Facebook page. VIDEO: How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
Fire season starts earlier and earlier every year. Here's what we're in for in 2021.RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
