WATCH TODAY: PG&E, California Public Utilities Commission to hold briefing on power shutoffs

The California Public Utilities Commission is holding a public briefing Tuesday afternoon alongside PG&E on power shutoffs.

The virtual event begins at 1 p.m. and will feature remarks from CAL FIRE, the California Office of Emergency Services and Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.

A representative from PG&E will also have a presentation on the company's readiness for Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The briefing will be streamed here at 1 p.m. and on ABC7's Facebook page.

