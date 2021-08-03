Cancel
Energy Industry

WATCH TODAY: PG&E, California Public Utilities Commission to hold briefing on power shutoffs

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

The California Public Utilities Commission is holding a public briefing Tuesday afternoon alongside PG&E on power shutoffs.

The virtual event begins at 1 p.m. and will feature remarks from CAL FIRE, the California Office of Emergency Services and Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.

A representative from PG&E will also have a presentation on the company's readiness for Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The briefing will be streamed here at 1 p.m. and on ABC7's Facebook page.

VIDEO: How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't

Fire season starts earlier and earlier every year. Here's what we're in for in 2021.

RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

State
California State
#Power Grid#Power Outage#Infrastructure#Cal Fire#Pg E Power Outages
California StateManteca Bulletin

Time to end PG&E before PG&E ends Northern California life as we know it

Are you willing to fork out another $6,000 to PG&E over the next 10 years or so just so they can keep high-priced CEOs swimming in money?. The $6,000 is on top of the bill ratepayers will foot for PG&E to play catch-up with power pole replacement and system maintenance they cut back on for years despite asking and receiving rate increases to do the work. That money instead went to fatten Wall Street hedge fund portfolios and the personal wealth of those occupying the executive suites at 555 Beale St. in San Francisco.
California StateEast Bay Times

Editorial: California must get serious about potential PG&E takeover

California must get serious about planning for a PG&E takeover. It's becoming clearer every day that Pacific Gas & Electric cannot meet the safety standards established by the California Public Utilities Commission for the utility company's emergence from bankruptcy. The PUC set a six-step enforcement process last year that would...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Newsom declares a grid state of emergency

GRID: California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency and seeks to ease grid strain by paying industrial users to cut back on power use, fast tracking permitting for new power sources and waiving air quality rules to allow big power consumers to use diesel generators. (Bloomberg) ALSO:. •...
California Statemarketplace.org

The legacy of Enron in California's power challenges today

The term "rolling blackouts" is commonly used now. But it has a history — one that involves Enron, the energy giant that ended up in scandal two decades ago. Steve Weissman was on a camping trip in central California when he learned that the president of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) was urgently trying to reach him.
Energy IndustryLassen County News

PG&E outlines additional safety measures to help with growing wildfire risk

With nearly all of California experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions and an early start to the traditional peak of wildfire season, Pacific Gas and Electric announced in a press release issued Monday, Aug. 2, a series of additional safety measures it is undertaking, over and above its 2021 Community Wildfire Safety Program and 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, to help with the growing wildfire threat in many parts of its service area.
Quincy, CAKQED

PG&E Says Its Equipment Possibly Linked to Smaller Wildfire That Merged With Dixie Fire

PG&E said its equipment may have been involved in the start of a small wildfire that merged with the massive Dixie Fire now threatening homes in Northern California mountains. The U.S. Forest Service was examining a tree found on PG&E power lines near the town of Quincy in Plumas County where the Fly Fire began on July 22, according to the PG&E's report to the California Public Utilities Commission. The smaller blaze burned through more than 6 square miles of forest before combining with the much larger Dixie Fire two days later.
Health Servicestechwire.net

New CAL FIRE Budget Could Fund Tech Projects

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A key fire protection entity will likely continue its work in technology and innovation with the new state budget in place. Some details are...
Clovis, CAyourcentralvalley.com

PG&E outage leaves thousands without power in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to around 2,490 customers in Clovis. The outage was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. PG&E said the cause of the outage was caused by a car that hit a pole. The power is expected...
sausalito.gov

City Approves PG&E Power Shutoff Community Center

The City recently approved an agreement with PG&E to set up a community resource center at the MLK parking lot in the event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Sausalito. If deployed, the resource center would feature tents with tables and seating where residents can obtain water and...

