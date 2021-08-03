Legal Notice

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Mid America Roofing, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of a new roof for Fayette County High School classroom building and band room at Fayette, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the Fayette County Board of Education, owners, have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jim Berry, Associated Architect, P.C., 15 2nd Avenue NW, Fayette, AL 35555.