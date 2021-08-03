Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette, AL

Legal Notice

By Editorial
mytrpaper.com
 4 days ago

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Mid America Roofing, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of a new roof for Fayette County High School classroom building and band room at Fayette, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the Fayette County Board of Education, owners, have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jim Berry, Associated Architect, P.C., 15 2nd Avenue NW, Fayette, AL 35555.

mytrpaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Fayette County, AL
Government
City
Fayette, AL
County
Fayette County, AL
City
Russellville, AL
State
Alabama State
Fayette, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contractor#Associated Architect#Al 35555
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy