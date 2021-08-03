Delta's spread seen pushing herd immunity threshold above 80%

COVID-19 is, like the villain in the world's scariest horror movie, back—but in fact, it never left. Cases are surging again because of the new Delta variant and not enough Americans being vaccinated. Concerned, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, appeared on The Joan Hamburg Show yesterday to sound a warning for us all. Read on for a picture of what the next few months will look like, and how to stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.