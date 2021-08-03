Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta's spread seen pushing herd immunity threshold above 80%

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spread of the delta coronavirus variant has pushed the threshold for herd immunity to well over 80% and potentially approaching 90%, according to an Infectious Diseases Society of America briefing on Tuesday. That represents a “much higher” bar than previous estimates of 60% to 70%, because delta is twice...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Herd Immunity#Cdc#Americans#Cdc#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

What is the link between Guillain–Barré syndrome and Covid vaccines?

US health regulators have warned that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may be related to an increased risk of the rare neurological disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome. The risk of this potentially serious disorder emerging it Covid vaccine recipients was very rare, the federal officials noted on Monday as they added the warning to its fact sheets about the vaccine.“Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorisation suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) during the 42 days following vaccination,” the warning said. The action comes after the FDA and the Centers...
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

Know the Symptoms: Delta variant, other COVID-19 strains

COVID-19 cases in the United States are trending back up and White House officials continue to raise concerns about the spread of the Delta variant specifically. However, it is important to know that the delta variant is somewhat different from what we have since so far in this pandemic. What...
Public HealthWebMD

Fauci: Delta Variant to Likely Cause ‘Pain and Suffering'

August 2, 2021 -- The U.S. probably won’t shift into lockdown mode again to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant, Anthony Fauci, MD, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday. “I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns,” he said on ABC News’s This Week. “I think...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Posted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

COVID-19 is, like the villain in the world's scariest horror movie, back—but in fact, it never left. Cases are surging again because of the new Delta variant and not enough Americans being vaccinated. Concerned, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, appeared on The Joan Hamburg Show yesterday to sound a warning for us all. Read on for a picture of what the next few months will look like, and how to stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Unvaccinated say vaccines more dangerous than COVID-19: poll

Unvaccinated individuals believe the coronavirus vaccine is more dangerous than the virus, according to a poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov. The poll found 37 percent of unvaccinated individuals believe the vaccines pose greater health risks than the virus while 29 percent acknowledge the coronavirus is a greater health risk than the vaccines, which studies have shown are effective in reducing cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Where is the delta variant in the U.S.? This CDC map might give you a clue

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus is surging through the United States. But is it spreading in a specific area?. It’s all over the place. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said recently that the delta variant makes up 83% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

2 states account for one-third of US COVID-19 cases

Florida and Texas accounted for one in three COVID-19 cases reported nationwide last week, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said Aug. 2. Most cases — driven by the highly transmissible delta variant — are in communities with lower vaccination rates, Mr. Zients said. Forty-nine percent of Florida's population was fully vaccinated as of Aug. 3, along with 44 percent of Texas residents, according to CDC data.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Game Changing Warning

"The war has changed," says a new a CDC report. New research this week proves that the COVID Delta variant, which scientists knew was more transmissible, can in fact be transmitted by even vaccinated people. And if you're unvaccinated, it can lead to severe illness. With these double worries top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation with a game changing warning. "Things are going to get worse," he also said on This Week, warning of "pain and suffering in the future," especially is more people do not get vaccinated. Read on for six points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 1

Community Policy