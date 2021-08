CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Public Works has closed Trailwood Drive starting at 211 Trailwood to Pebble Lane to through traffic. Road closure and detours will be in place throughout the weekend (August 6-8). According to the City of Clinton, crews are working to make necessary sewer and water point upgrades in preparation for the entirety of Trailwood to be paved by AdCamp this month.