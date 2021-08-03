HARVEY, IL—Irene J. Tanner (nee Ruffatti), 94, of Harvey, IL, formerly of Coal City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. Born Aug. 19, 1926, Irene Jennie was a daughter of Domenic P. and Minnie (nee Reano) Ruffatti. She was raised and educated in Coal City where she attended Assumption Catholic School and graduated from Coal City High School with the class of 1943. Irene attended Metropolitan Business College in Joliet, and would gain employment with the Grundy County Circuit Clerk Office in Morris, and later with the Ordnance Ammo Center at the Joliet Arsenal, U.S. Government Procurement Division.