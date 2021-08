It is no secret that any OutDaughtered fan has their favorite Busby. Known for her red hair, adorable glasses, and sweet personality, it’s clear that Hazel Busby is the frontrunner for the all-time favorite Busby quint. So, when Hazel is upset, fans take notice and what to know why she is so upset. So this photo is no different, fans want to know why Hazel Busby is so upset in this photo. Keep reading to find out more.