Public Health

A Month Late, U.S. Finally Reaches 70% Vaccination Milestone

doctorslounge.com
 6 days ago

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into the arms of 70% of American adults was finally reached on Monday. The milestone came a month late, and arrived amid a fierce case surge fueled by the Delta variant that...

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Washington StateChronicle

COVID Cases and Hospitalizations Are on the Rise in Washington State

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Washington state due to the delta variant of the coronavirus, leading officials to once again urge vaccination. Hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen so far in 2021. Capacity is filling up for a variety of reasons including falls, gun violence, drownings and COVID-19 patients. As of last week, around 85% of ICU beds were filled, with 11% COVID-19 patients.
FDA nearing decision on COVID vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

The Food and Drug Administration is nearing a decision on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people with weakened immune systems. The FDA has been closely monitoring data on studies about administering an extra dose for immunocompromised individuals, a spokesperson told Fox News. The agency has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to evaluate options and will have an update soon, they said, without giving a specific timeline.
Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Half of US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC says

Half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Data on the agency’s website showed that 165.9 million Americans had either received both shots of vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, or taken the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Currently,...
Baltimore, MDLynchburg News and Advance

The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, crossing a milestone last reached during winter surge

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, crossing a milestone last reached during winter surge. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. Concerned about...
US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

U.S. Finally Hits Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccination Goal—a Month Late

US reaches 70% vaccination goal — a month late, amid surge

