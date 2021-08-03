Cancel
WATCH: Sam Hunt And Ingrid Andress’ New Duet ‘Wishful Drinking’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
1027coyotecountry.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Hunt and Ingrid Andress released a new duet called “Wishful Drinking.” They also released a new video for the song. Sam said via a press release, “I heard Ingrid’s music a while back and knew right away she was a very talented singer and songwriter. I met her not long ago at a Nashville Sports League kickball game, and I really enjoyed getting to know her a little bit. When the opportunity came along to be a part of this song with her, I was all in.”

