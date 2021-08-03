WATCH: Sam Hunt And Ingrid Andress’ New Duet ‘Wishful Drinking’

Country crossover singer Sam Hunt has agreed to a plea deal to misdemeanor DUI charges. Appearing in Nashville court via Zoom on Wednesday, Hunt pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence, per the Tennessean. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with all time suspended except for 48 hours, which he will fulfill at DUI Education Centers, an alternative sentencing facility. In addition to taking an alcohol-safety course, his driver’s license will be suspended for a year. Once that’s up, an interlock device will be installed in his car. Hunt, whose single “Wishful Drinking” with Ingrid Andress is currently on the country charts, was arrested in November 2019 when police pulled him over for driving on the wrong side of the road. Sobriety tests came back with a blood-alcohol level of 0.173, more than twice the legal limit. A grand jury indicted the 36-year-old in December on charges of first-offense DUI, an open container violation, and another DUI charge. The open container charge was dropped as part of his plea deal, according to the assistant state attorney, who prosecuted the case. “It was a poor and selfish decision,” Hunt wrote on social media following his arrest. “And I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”