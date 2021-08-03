Letter: Life lessons learned from Simone Biles

Michael Che seemingly responds to Simone Biles joke criticism with more sarcasm. Michael Che scrubbed his Instagram account this week as he faced widespread criticism for posting jokes about Simone Biles, who withdrew from two rounds of competition in Tokyo for mental health reasons. But he returned to the social media platform July 30 with what appeared to be a joke about the backlash. The whole thing started when the "Saturday Night Live" star posted (per Deadline), "Man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles … I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. Im going to the Cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I'm choosing violence." He then proceeded to repost jokes others had private messaged to him, including one racist joke and one that referenced Simone's past sexual abuse at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. With each repost on his Story, he included a gymnastics-esque rating, giving the Larry Nassar crack a "9/10." As outraged users fired back at the comic for making light of sexual assault and more, he sarcastically posted, "Mannnnn, i got hacked today. Can't believe they got me. Yall know i only do jokes about whites and cops. S'all good now i changed my password and everything.." Later, he scrubbed his whole page, leaving the account empty. Then, on July 30 — seemingly in response to the ongoing criticism — he added a text block that read, "somebody just threw doo doo at me!" While some fans defended him — "sarcasm is a misunderstood art form," one person wrote — others did not see anything funny about his follow-up. "So," one user replied, "he threw ur joke at u?"