Letter: Life lessons learned from Simone Biles

Seacoast Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecorated Olympian Simone Biles helped me solve a mystery from 20 years before she was born. Although she is on the Olympic Gymnastics Team, gymnastics by its nature is an individual sport. You can score points for team competitions, but there is no one to back you up if you miss the grounder, or someone to pass the ball to if the opposing defense is after you. You can be severely injured if anything goes wrong.

Simone Biles
George Plimpton
#Lessons Learned#Gymnastics#Facetime
Posted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
Gymnastics

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Gymnastics

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
Sports

Simone Biles Leaves Olympics Beaming: Unchecked

I know this much, Simone Biles is a hell of a lot tougher than any of her critics. And getting up on that beam, on the biggest stage, after seemingly everyone in the world had something to say about her over the last week sure seems tough to me. I...
Mental Health

Piers Morgan Trashes Simone Biles' Mental Health Stance In Separate Rants

TV personality Piers Morgan ― who dismissed Meghan Markle’s claims of palace racism and depression before he parted ways with “Good Morning Britain” ― this time targeted another young and famous Black woman, Simone Biles. Morgan trashed Biles’ explanation that she dropped out of the team competition at the Olympics...
Gymnastics Posted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Simone Biles Returns to the Olympics with Bronze Medal-Winning Beam Routine

One week after she withdrew from the gymnastics team final and individual all-around due to mental health issues, Simone Biles returned to the Olympics floor with an astounding balance beam routine. The G.O.A.T. never wavered as she landed jump after jump, and the commentators praised her "impressive" strength, both physical and mental, and "supreme confidence" in her abilities. As one Twitter user noted, Biles' beam routine ended with a double pike dismount, a move she hasn't done in nearly a decade.
Celebrities

Michael Che gets sarcastic amid Simone Biles joke backlash, more news

Michael Che seemingly responds to Simone Biles joke criticism with more sarcasm. Michael Che scrubbed his Instagram account this week as he faced widespread criticism for posting jokes about Simone Biles, who withdrew from two rounds of competition in Tokyo for mental health reasons. But he returned to the social media platform July 30 with what appeared to be a joke about the backlash. The whole thing started when the "Saturday Night Live" star posted (per Deadline), "Man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles … I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. Im going to the Cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I'm choosing violence." He then proceeded to repost jokes others had private messaged to him, including one racist joke and one that referenced Simone's past sexual abuse at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. With each repost on his Story, he included a gymnastics-esque rating, giving the Larry Nassar crack a "9/10." As outraged users fired back at the comic for making light of sexual assault and more, he sarcastically posted, "Mannnnn, i got hacked today. Can't believe they got me. Yall know i only do jokes about whites and cops. S'all good now i changed my password and everything.." Later, he scrubbed his whole page, leaving the account empty. Then, on July 30 — seemingly in response to the ongoing criticism — he added a text block that read, "somebody just threw doo doo at me!" While some fans defended him — "sarcasm is a misunderstood art form," one person wrote — others did not see anything funny about his follow-up. "So," one user replied, "he threw ur joke at u?"
Celebrities

Michael Che promotes live show after Simone Biles controversy

After sparking backlash for jokes he seemingly made about Simone Biles, Michael Che returned to Instagram, to promote a live show on Saturday night taking place in New York City. The 38-year-old comedian and "Saturday Night Live" star and co-head writer came under fire after posts were shared to his...
Houston, TX

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
New York City, NY

What NYC Schools Can Learn From Simone Biles & Olympic Gymnastics

When I first planned to write this Olympic-themed post (back in 2020, oops), I was going to talk about two things:. Simone Biles’ athletic feats being deliberately underscored due to “a fear that Biles is so good that she might run away with any competition she enters simply by doing a handful of moves that her rivals cannot, or dare not, attempt.” Biles’ response at the time was, “They don’t want the field to be too far apart. And that’s just something that’s on them. That’s not on me. They had an open-ended code of points and now they’re mad that people are too far ahead and excelling.”
Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
Health

Helene Elliott: 'We can all learn from her courage': Simone Biles not alone in mental health struggle

TOKYO — For nearly a decade Simone Biles seemed not only unbeatable but unshakeable. She would reel off the most difficult gymnastics maneuvers with a daredevil's spirit and an artist's passion, her smile brighter than the 25 medals she won at the world championships and the five she won while dominating the 2016 Rio Olympics. She was declared the GOAT — greatest of all time — and she embraced the role with good humor by wearing leotards cheekily adorned with a glittery goat.
Sports

Simone Biles' Lesson To Us: Breaking Barriers By Setting Boundaries

When I tell people that the single most accurate measure of courage is our willingness to lean into vulnerability, the most common reaction I get is skepticism. Are you sure? their eyebrows say. I know vulnerability is supposed to be important, but the single most accurate measure?. But then we...

