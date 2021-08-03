Deputy Phillip Campas funeral service
A public funeral service to honor the life and legacy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Phillip Campas is set for 11 a.m. for Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield and 23ABC will be covering the service.
Our live coverage starts with our 4:30 a.m. morning news show and will continue on our digital streaming platforms from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Coverage of the funeral service will air live from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Campas was killed in the line of duty during a standoff in Wasco on July 25.RELATED STORIES:
