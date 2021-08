The all-important Covid R number has dropped to between 0.8 and 1.1 in England for the first time since May, new data shows.Scientists use the "R number" as a term to refer to a disease's ability to spread and is the number of people that one infected person, on average, will pass on a virus to.When the R rate drops below 1 this means that the virus could be in retreat and shrinking. Public Health England data released on Friday suggested that the number could be below 1 in England, implying cases might no longer be growing exponentially.Separately, vaccinated...