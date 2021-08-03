Cancel
Kentucky State

KY’s Barbasol Championship moved to week before The Open in 2022

By Drew Franklin
kentuckysportsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholasville’s Barbasol Championship got some exciting news today when the PGA TOUR announced modifications to the tournament schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Barbasol got bumped up a week in the summer rotation of PGA TOUR events, meaning it will no longer be played concurrently with the British Open, one of golf’s four major championships. In past years, the Barbasol was considered an alternate event, held on the same weekend as the Open.

