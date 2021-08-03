KY’s Barbasol Championship moved to week before The Open in 2022

The roster management season is officially over in college basketball. With five-star big Jalen Duren announcing his commitment to Memphis on Friday, all rosters are set throughout the NCAA. That means it’s time to enter the talking season on the hardwood. No more guessing about the roster because now all programs are ready to ride with what is available on campus. This means preseason top 25s now have some value since we know what players will be participating in college basketball for the 2021-22 season.