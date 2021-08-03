Cancel
NBA

Veteran guard Patty Mills signs with the Brooklyn Nets

By Vincent Frank
 2 days ago

After spending the past 10 seasons as a key cog for the San Antonio Spurs and winning one NBA title, veteran guard Patty Mills is doing some ring chasing.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Mills has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets. Said deal includes a player option for the 2022-23 season.

For Brooklyn, this is a pretty big move after it became apparent that the team was going to lose Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency.

Mills, 32, was also weighing offers from the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors before opting to sign with the Nets.

It’s rather clear that Patty Mills saw the Nets as a better option from both a title-contention and playing-time standpoint. He’ll now be the primary backup point guard to Kyrie Irving, who is coming off an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign.


NBA free agency: 6 winners and losers from Day 1

Mills is averaging 8.9 points and 2.3 assists on 39% shooting from three-point range throughout his 12-year career. Last season with San Antonio, the Australian averaged 10.8 points on 38% shooting from three-point range. This move for Brooklyn comes one day after it re-signed six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin .

