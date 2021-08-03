Do You Think American Cheese Belongs on Enchiladas

Anyone who has wandered the snack food aisle at the grocery store and browsed the chip selection knows that there are now quite a few varieties of Doritos available for purchase. You might only remember the classic Nacho Cheese variety from your childhood, but now there's something for every palette. If you prefer the classics, you can opt for Cool Ranch (via Doritos). Those who like a little heat might prefer to sample the Spicy Nacho flavor, Spicy Sweet Chili, or even one of the FLAMIN' HOT varieties. Or, if you like your crunchy snacks in a different shape than the standard triangular tortilla chip, try out the 3D varieties or the special DINAMITA Chile Limon rolled chips, which are shaped like little rolls of crunchy heaven.