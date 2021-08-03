Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake County, UT

National Night Out Against Crime seeks to build trust between police and public

By Scott McKane
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIhN4_0bGbdbbN00

Salt Lake Police are planning a "National Night Out Against Crime" on Tuesday, August 3 as a way to connect with local communities and build trust with the public and area businesses.

Traditionally, the National Night Out Against Crime is held on the first Tuesday of August, but did not happen in 2020 for several reasons, including the restrictions in place because of COVID-19.

"We're chomping at the bit to catch up with what's happened in the last year and are looking to build positive relationships," said Salt Lake Police Sargent Mark Wian, who also said this is a chance to work with communities on reducing crime and learn from past mistakes.

It's also an opportunity for communities to learn from each other and get to know local police officers.

Toward that end, events are planned for Meadows Park in West Point and Jordan Meadows, the Pioneer Police Precinct, and Smith's Ballpark.

Go here for more information on the Salt Lake Police Department's plans for the National Night Out Against Crime.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lake Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Utah StatePosted by
FOX 13 News

Utah man arrested after several women accuse him of torturing them and their pets

A man was arrested after allegedly abusing two women and killing or torturing several animals that belonged to them. Caden Michael Biesinger, 20, was arrested Wednesday after one of the women told police that he killed four of her cats over a two month period in 2019. The woman said at least two of the animals had been thrown against a concrete floor, he broke a second cat's spine and a third was beaten to death with a mallet while it was trapped in a pillowcase, according to court documents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy