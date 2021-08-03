Fantasy Football Auction Tips 2021: Best strategy advice for getting the most value in your draft

Being slotted in a specific spot in a fantasy football snake draft allows you only so much control. Even in a 10-team snake draft for a redraft league, you’re not getting Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley no matter where you're picking, and you're likely not getting either one if you're at the end of the first round. You could have the best draft strategy in the world, but it doesn't matter if you randomly get assigned the No. 9 pick. What if I told you there is a way to get both McCaffrey and Barkley on the same team, and it's actually pretty easy? All you have to do is join an auction league and follow the tips below.