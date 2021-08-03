Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Auction Tips 2021: Best strategy advice for getting the most value in your draft

By Justin Fensterman, Fantasy Alarm
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing slotted in a specific spot in a fantasy football snake draft allows you only so much control. Even in a 10-team snake draft for a redraft league, you’re not getting Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley no matter where you're picking, and you're likely not getting either one if you're at the end of the first round. You could have the best draft strategy in the world, but it doesn't matter if you randomly get assigned the No. 9 pick. What if I told you there is a way to get both McCaffrey and Barkley on the same team, and it's actually pretty easy? All you have to do is join an auction league and follow the tips below.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Fantasy Sports#Fantasy Baseball#American Football#D St#Fantasy Alarm#Standard Ppr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLelitesportsny.com

ESNY 2021 Fantasy Football Preview: Top 25 RBs

Continuing with its 2021 Fantasy Football Preview, ESNY presents the top 25 fantasy running backs for the upcoming season. It’s interesting how the running back position has diminished in value when it comes to actual football. In fantasy football, however, it’s likely the top position you focus on in your...
NFLgoingfor2.com

10 Tips to Know for the 2021 Fantasy Football Season

Training camps are underway across the NFL which means fantasy football is drawing near. It’s time to get your draft strategy and rankings in order so that you can dominate your league. The 2020 season was defined by big name players getting injured and countless roster adjustments due to COVID protocols. This made fantasy a little less fun than previous years, but the good news is that the 2021 season should be closer to what we were accustomed to pre-pandemic. Here are 10 things that you should know heading into the new year:
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: The case for why every one of the top-12 running backs could bust

It's pretty easy to talk yourself into the top running backs for your Fantasy Football draft. Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, and the rest of them are going at the top of drafts for a reason, after all. Because most of them have already demonstrated that elite upside, you don't really even need to talk yourself into them. The reasons to like them are self-evident.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Gardner Minshew Is 'Burning the Boats' and Refusing To Settle As Jaguars' No. 2

Gardner Minshew II was locked and loaded, quip at the ready. He knew this was coming. It’s been coming since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. For that matter, it’s been coming since the New York Jets defeated the Los Angeles Rams in week 15 and officially handed over the first pick to the Jaguars.
NFLGamingToday

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings, Sleepers, And Value Picks

What is better, Christmas Season or Fantasy Football season? I guess the correct answer is Fantasy Football during the Christmas season but the excitement for fantasy football is huge this year. Importantly, fantasy football cannot start without talking about the wide receiver position. Here I will explain my fantasy football wide receiver rankings and compare them to Matthew Berry, a well-known fantasy football analyst.
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLESPN

Fantasy football Draft-Day Manifesto: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Drafters

As you get ready for fantasy football 2021, be sure to get plenty of practice by using our Mock Draft Lobby. In 1989, Stephen Covey, an educator, published a book titled "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People." It ended up selling more than 30 million copies, became the first non-fiction audiobook in U.S. publishing history to sell more than 1 million copies and is quoted and referenced often to this day.
NFLSporting News

2021 Fantasy Football Defense Auction Values: Dollar projections, rankings for D/STs

There's always at least one fantasy football owner in a snake draft who overdrafts a defense. Sometimes it's because they're on autopick or they think they need to fill in all of their starters before taking backups; other times it's because they're convinced they've finally cracked the preseason code for which defense will vastly outscore all others. In auction drafts, it's much less likely someone significantly overpays for a D/ST...unless they have money left over at the end and defense is the only position they need. Simply put, projected preseason auction values for D/STs are always low, and even a novice fantasy owner can figure out that every dollar matters.
NFLYardbarker

Which Eagles should you consider drafting in Fantasy Football this season?

Training Camp is just a couple of days away and it’s probably time to start thinking about your fantasy team this year. If your room doesn’t already look like the Pepe-Silvia scene from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then now’s the time to change that. As Eagles fans, you’re naturally going to want some Birds on your roster, but who should you pick?
NFLkduz.com

The View from the Booth: Here’s some tips to dominate your Fantasy Football League this year

Back in 1962, part owner of the Oakland Raiders, Bill Winkenbach and some of his friends got together and created the GOPPPL. The Greater Oakland Professional Pigskin Prognosticators League was born. That one little league grew into the game we call today…Fantasy Football. Today Fantasy Football is an industry that creates Billions of dollars a year in revenue. Plus guys and gals like me and you get the thrill of being Team Owners and Head Coaches. Making decisions on our own fields, because all of us armchair quarterbacks know better than the big leaguers anyway, Right?
NFLcapecodtimes.com

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

After sustaining a season-ending compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in 2020, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott comes in with high expectations this season. Below, we look at Dak Prescott's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Prescott, in his last fully healthy season,...
NFLSt. Augustine Record

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been impressive in two NFL seasons. Selected first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and then selected as a Pro Bowl starter for the NFC in 2020. Below, we look at Kyler Murray's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.
NFLSporting News

2021 FantasyPros Mock Draft Simulator: Practice fantasy football draft strategy, learn where to draft top players & sleepers

It’s all fine and dandy to read player rankings and cheat sheets or listen to endless hours of fantasy football podcasts in preparation for your 2021 drafts, but if you haven't zeroed in on a strategy and don’t know when you need to pull the trigger on certain players -- like your favorite sleeper or potential breakout -- you’ll be left feeling unsatisfied. This is where the (free) FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator comes in.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Advice: Treinen Your Best

I stepped in earlier this week to cover the Waiver Advice column as Ray is on vacation and I offered up some names that I still very much stand by as suggestions. You can find my previous Waiver Wire Article right here. Not all of those players willmake the Sunday edition, but they’re still guys worth taking a look at.
NFLfantasypros.com

IDP Draft Strategy Guide (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s draft day, and you’re in an IDP league because you want the ultimate fantasy football experience (read here first if I lost you at IDP). You’ve downed a dozen wings and enough of your drink of choice to settle your nerves but not so much that you draft Younghoe Koo in the third round. You’ve grabbed your offensive studs, and years of experience, and FantasyPros articles have taught you when to grab your quarterback and tight ends. Plus, you’re not a total numpty, so you won’t draft a kicker until the last round (or ideally not at all). So the big question is: when do you dip your toe in the IDP pool, and who do you take first?

Comments / 0

Community Policy