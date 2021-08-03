Extremely Rare Chameleon Found Alive, for Now
An extremely rare species of chameleon feared to be extinct has been found alive, for now. Chapman's pygmy chameleon (Rhampholeon chapmanorum) lives only in the lowland rainforest of the Malawi Hills in southern Malawi, around 80 percent of which have been cleared since 1984. But a study published inOryx — The International Journal of Conservation on Tuesday found that the chameleons are still "clinging to survival" in the patches of forest that do remain.www.ecowatch.com
