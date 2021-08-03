Who can require the use of face coverings in Wisconsin?

View more in
Wisconsin State
NBC 26 WGBA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Wisconsin State|Posted by24/7 Wall St.
This is the City in Wisconsin Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest
The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 14. There have been more than 601,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Columbus, OH|Posted by10TV
Yes, you could face legal consequences for lying about your vaccination status
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Even though the Delta variant accounts for most COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love is by getting vaccinated. But what if you’ve encountered someone who is lying about...
Wisconsin State|spectrumnews1.com
Mask mandates return as COVID-19 cases surge, Wisconsin delegation react
WASHINGTON — As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, lawmakers are fighting over revisiting rules to stop the spread on Capitol Hill. On Tuesday, the CDC reversed course on mask guidance, recommending indoor mask use for all Americans in high-transmission areas, regardless of vaccination status. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California...
Wisconsin State|wxpr.org
To Mask or Not to Mask? Where COVID-19 is Spreading in Northern Wisconsin
As COVID-19 continues to spread, Northwoods counties are moving from areas of low transmission to areas of substantial and high transmission. According to data from the CDC, Iron County, WI currently has a high rate of transmission, while Vilas, Lincoln and Forest counties all have substantial rates of transmission. That...
Wisconsin State|Posted byStacker
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Brillion, WI|thebrillionnews.com
Parent groups warn Evers, Biden: No masks, no lockdowns, no restrictions
A coalition of 38 parent advocacy groups, all from Wisconsin, sent a letter on Friday, July 30, to Governor Tony Evers and President Joe Biden saying they will not tolerate mask orders, lockdowns or restrictions on freedom of movement. The tone of the letter suggests unilateral disobedience of such health...
Education|deseret.com
This state banned mask mandates. Now the governor regrets it
This spring, he signed a bill to ban mask mandates on state and local levels. This week, he regrets it. As COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas from the delta variant, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called on lawmakers to amend the ban and allow school districts to determine their own mask requirements, reported The Washington Post.
Wisconsin State|nbc15.com
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A much larger swathe of southern Wisconsin, including Madison and Dane Co., now falls under the federal recommendations that nearly everyone – regardless of vaccination status – wear a mask when at indoor gatherings. As Dane Co. health officials predicted Thursday, the county crossed into the...
Minnesota State|Posted byBring Me The News
List of places in Minnesota that now require the COVID-19 vaccine
The rapidly spreading delta variant has sparked a rapid upturn in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Federal health officials now recommend the use of face masks in indoor public spaces in areas with substantial or high levels of transmission, regardless of vaccination status. In response, many businesses, organizations, venues, events and...
Wisconsin State|Posted bySarah Charles
Will Wisconsin Schools Require Students To Wear Masks This Fall?
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels. It's that time of the summer; "Back to School" sale announcements are beginning to pop up. (And yes, of course, it's too early for that.) But will "new masks" be on that list for students going back to school in Wisconsin this autumn?
Hillsborough County, FL|Posted byABC Action News WFTS
Face coverings required at Hillsborough Co. facilities starting Aug. 2
Face coverings will be required inside all Hillsborough County facilities beginning Monday, August 2.
Public Health|moneytalksnews.com
Residents in These 5 States May Have to Wear Masks Again
Just when you thought it was safe go out in public without a mask, residents in five states are being told they may have to don their face coverings once again. Yes, that means the vaccinated among them as well. As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads, some local communities are...
Illinois State|star967.net
State of Illinois Announces Face Coverings Now Required in All State Facilities, Regardless of Vaccination Status
Announcement Follows Updated CDC Guidance and Comes as Cook County Now Shows Substantial Transmission. The State of Illinois today announced that face coverings are now required in all State facilities for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The announcements comes as data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the majority of counties across Illinois are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission, now including Cook County. The state is taking this action as an employer to protect its employees, but more broadly, the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) continue to recommend everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor setting in areas with substantial and high transmission.
Arizona State|Posted byCNN
A teacher is suing an Arizona school district for implementing a mask mandate despite governor's ban
(CNN) — An Arizona judge will hear arguments Wednesday over whether a Phoenix school district can require people to wear masks in defiance of a state law banning mask mandates in schools. Teacher Douglas Hester filed a lawsuit Monday against the Phoenix Union High School District and its governing board,...
Wisconsin State|Channel 3000
Wisconsin reports highest number of single-day COVID cases since February
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported the largest amount of single-day COVID-19 cases in nearly six months. Health officials confirmed 1,391 new cases of the virus, which nearly triples Monday’s case count. The seven-day rolling average has also grown to 854, which is the highest average since Feb. 10. The state has reached an all-time total of 624,213 confirmed cases.
Wisconsin State|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Children’s Wisconsin requiring employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 15
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Children’s Wisconsin is now requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the virus - regardless if they are working in facilities or remotely.
Wisconsin State|WISN
Top health officials: State Fair is 'not a safe environment' for unvaccinated
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Health officials are warning people who are not vaccinated to not go to the Wisconsin State Fair this year, even though the event is mostly outdoors. The Wisconsin State Fair starts on Thursday. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, two doctors told...
Colleges|voiceofalexandria.com
UW campuses must get legislative permission to require coronavirus vaccines
(The Center Square) – The University of Wisconsin cannot require students, faculty, or campus workers to get the coronavirus vaccine on its own. The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Committee on Review of Administrative Rules on Tuesday approved a new emergency rule that requires the UW System to get lawmakers’ approval before enacting any new coronavirus mandates.
Wisconsin State|wiproud.com
States sending the most people to Wisconsin
(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just 0.35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
Wisconsin State|Posted byTMJ4 News
Mask requirements, recommendations return to southeast Wisconsin
Mask requirements and recommendations are returning to businesses and city buildings across parts of southeast Wisconsin, regardless of vaccination status.
Comments / 54