Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, IN

The Ackerberg Group sells St. Paul office and industrial building for $10.7M

By Dylan Thomas
Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ackerberg Group sold Rankin Business Center, located 5 miles southwest of downtown St. Paul, in late July.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Paul, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ackerberg Group#St Paul Office#Rankin Business Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
BusinessPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Best Buy to invest up to $10 million with Brown Venture Group

"Best Buy with their investment is making a statement that they want to join us in our way of deploying capital into entrepreneurs and companies of color," Brown Venture Group co-founder and managing partner Chris Brooks said. "We are hopeful that Best Buy's bold commitment to be the first large LP in, will cause other potential LPs that are in the Twin Cities to think about joining them."
Real EstatePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 30, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Oliver & Co. LLC.

Minneapolis area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 23, 2021. Year to date through July 23, 2021, the court recorded 19 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -17 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
ConstructionPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Jorgenson Construction Expands with the Introduction of a new Service Division

Jorgenson Construction Inc. (JCI) announces expanded services with the introduction of a new Service Division. In operation for 37 years, Jorgenson Construction provides high-quality workmanship, through an honest and authentic approach, with a focus on corporate tenant improvements, K-12 education, and community facility projects. “As the world begins to return to normal, we recognize there has been a shift in construction demand. With this shift comes an opportunity for Jorgenson Construction to support our client’s long-term real estate needs by bringing them the transparent pricing, responsive service and high-quality craftsmanship they know they can trust,” exclaimed Matt Jorgenson, President of Jorgenson Construction. Expanded services include facility assessment and long-term maintenance planning. Led by a team of Jorgenson’s veteran carpenters, and supported by specialty contractors, the new service division also provides both routine and on-call maintenance services to both new and existing clients. "We understand that as companies begin to transition their employees back into the office, it will be critical for them to offer a better employee experience than they perhaps previously provided. From small repairs to larger retrofits and technology additions, Jorgenson is here to support those needs,” stated Steve McMahon, Vice President of Construction. About Jorgenson Construction Established in 1983 by Stan and Bonnie Jorgenson, Jorgenson Construction is a full-service construction firm founded on Midwestern family values. With a focus on delivering high-quality results to their clients, the Jorgenson team believes it is through the passion and dedication of each team member that makes them unique. Delivering with honesty, authenticity and teamwork, Jorgenson has become known as Minnesota’s most trusted construction partner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy