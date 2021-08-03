Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Showtime Drops Trailer for Rick James Documentary, ‘Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury’

By Jem Aswad
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bb1Mv_0bGbcwiL00

Showtime has released a trailer for “Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury of Rick James ,” a new documentary directed by Emmy-nominee and hip-hop journalist Sacha Jenkins (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”). Judging by the trailer the doc aims to present an accurate look at one of the most controversial and confrontational figures in the history of R&B and popular music.

James, who died in 2004, is known for his 1980s hits like “Super Freak” and “Give It to Me”; his prison term for a sexual misconduct; and of course Dave Chappelle’s famous parody. Yet as documented in the trailer, his confrontational nature — he was very upfront about his sexual and drug habits, among many other things — have clouded the perspective on his music and his importance, particularly in advancing Black music into the video age. His videos for “Super Freak” and other hits were, along with Michael Jackson’s, among the first Black videos to receive heavy airplay on the then-new — and extremely white-music centric — MTV.

The film, which screened at the Tribeca Festival in June, will premiere on Friday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

During the 1960s, he was in a band with Neil Young called the Mynah Birds that recorded and album for Motown. In the 1970s, he utilized many of the sexually upfront aspects of a stage show that Prince later coopted — and Prince even opened a tour for him in 1980.

As a songwriter, performer and producer, he also collaborated with Joni Mitchell, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Nile Rodgers, Eddie Murphy, Teena Marie, The Mary Jane Girls and M.C. Hammer.

In the trailer, Ice Cube, Bootsy Collins and many others give testimonials about James’ influence and importance, but the man and his actions — good and bad — speak for themselves.

“Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury of Rick James,” is a Mass Appeal production for SHOWTIME, directed by Jenkins, produced by Steve Rivo, and written by Jenkins, Rivo and Jason Pollard. The film is executive produced by Peter Bittenbender and Jenkins for Mass Appeal, and Douglas Banker and Ty James.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Rick James
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Teena Marie
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Music#Sound And Fury#Doc#Showtime Drops Trailer#Mtv#Mass Appeal#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
CelebritiesVariety

Suzzanne Douglas, ‘The Parent ‘Hood’ Star, Dies at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for starring in the WB sitcom “The Parent ‘Hood” and in the 1989 dance drama “Tap,” died on Tuesday, her publicist confirmed to Variety. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas. She touched everyone who knew...
Movies1051thebounce.com

Dr. Dre’s Son Lands First Movie Role

Dr. Dre’s son is following in his father’s footsteps. Curtis Young, 39, told TMZ that, “he’s not only starring in the new film, Charge It to the Game, but also composing original music for the movie.”. The 39-year-old posted some behind-the-scenes footage to this Instagram of some of his upcoming...
Moviesarcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg joins the cast of Till

Whoopi Goldberg has joined the cast of 'Till'. The 65-year-old actress will star as Emmett Till's grandmother Alma Carthan in the upcoming movie, which centres on the story of Till's mother and her fight for justice. Danielle Deadwyler will star in the film as Mamie Till-Mobley, who seeks justice for...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

The trailer for true-life film King Richard has dropped

Will Smith stars in this movie based on a father who is raising two extraordinary athletes. A trailer has been released for King Richard, starring Will Smith as a father who is underestimated at every turn but will prove that his family is stronger than everyone thinks. Smith (The Fresh...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Revival Set at BET Plus

“Real Husbands of Hollywood” is being revived at BET Plus. The comedy series is returning for a six-episode limited revival at the streamer, with Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long all returning. The new series will also feature a range of celebrity guest stars like the original series. Past guest stars have included Shaquille O’Neal, Johnny Depp, Trey Songz, Wanda Sykes, Conan O’Brien, Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, Nia Long, and Terry Crews. The original “Real Husbands of Hollywood” debuted on BET back in 2013 and ran for five seasons, with...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Josh Peck on Stepping Into Tom Hanks’ Shoes for Disney Plus’ ‘Turner & Hooch,’ Reflects on ‘Drake & Josh’

Josh Peck returns to TV on July 21 with Disney Plus’ “Turner & Hooch,” a continuation of the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name. Here, Peck plays the son of the character portrayed by Hanks in the original, also named Scott Turner. The younger Turner is a U.S. Marshal who similarly finds his life turned upside down by an ultra-slobbery, lovable canine named Hooch. As he navigates his job, he comes to learn the dog he didn’t want may be the very partner he needs. Your character is the son of the late Scott Turner, previously played by Tom...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Danny Glover, ’21 Jump Street’ Star Richard Grieco Join Series ‘Paper Empire’

“Paper Empire,” a new series from creator Robert Gillings, has added actors Danny Glover and Richard Grieco. The project, acquired by Hannibal Pictures during this year’s European Film Market, has a previously announced cast Including Wesley Snipes, Denise Richards, Robert Davi, Steve Guttenberg, Michael Nouri, Robert Knepper, and Anne Archer. Gillings serves as writer-director on the project, which follows Laurence Fintch (Davi) of Fintch Wealth Management Services, who has become one of the greatest financial fraudsters by using his “Digital Limbo” cryptocurrency blockchain technology. After an FBI pursuit, Fintch is taken into custody and ends up behind bars but hatches a plan...
MusicDeadline

Biz Markie Dies: ‘Just A Friend’ Rapper & Actor Was 57

Biz Markie, the rapper whose classic “Just a Friend” was a major hit in 1989 and has since been sampled in countless songs and videos, has died Friday in a Baltimore hospital from complications of diabetes. He was 57. TMZ broke the story of his death, but weeks before, a...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Sacha Jenkins tells Jalen Rose about the Rick James we don’t know

Rick James was a self-professed SuperFreak who got a second life in pop culture thanks to Dave Chappelle and his “I’m Rick James, bitch” sketches with Charlie Murphy. But he was also a nuanced man with a very unique journey who moved fluidly through genres to create his signature look and sound. My “Renaissance Man” guest this week has managed to paint the full picture of James in his Showtime documentary, “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James.“
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Showtime Releases ‘American Rust’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Showtime has released a trailer for “American Rust,” premiering Sept. 12. Starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, the limited series based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name follows Del Harris (Daniels), the chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town, as he decides how far he’ll go to protect the son of a woman he loves, Grace (Tierney), after a murder upends the town.
TV & VideosPosted by
Rolling Stone

Anthony Bourdain’s Widow Denies She Authorized Controversial AI Voiceover in ‘Roadrunner’

Anthony Bourdain’s widow Ottavia Bourdain denied she authorized the use of AI technology in the documentary Roadrunner to replicate the late chef’s voice. In a statement to Variety following the controversy regarding the voiceover, director Morgan Neville said: “There were a few sentences that Tony wrote that he never spoke aloud. With the blessing of his estate and literary agent we used AI technology. It was a modern storytelling technique that I used in a few places where I thought it was important to make Tony’s words come alive.” However, in a tweet Thursday, Ottavia Bourdain questioned Neville’s “blessing” claims, “I certainly...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Comic-Con Trailer: Showtime Reveals A November 7 Premiere Date

A few things to unpack here. Number one, yes, it’s Comic-Con weekend, this weekend, but it’s been something of a non-existent entity thanks to Covid and once has to wonder if that’s it for Comic-Con’s pop-cultural dominance. Secondly, yes, it’s been nearly a decade since “Dexter” ended its 8-season run on Showtime, but “Dexter” is back. However, if you maybe loathed that season, and apparently many fans did, don’t worry, this isn’t “Dexter” season 9; it’s something that seems like a soft reboot called “Dexter: New Blood.” Maybe it’s a little bit like the “requel,” you know, like “Alien 5” (had it happened), would have been where it picks up after the events of “Aliens” and ignores the rest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy