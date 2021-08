We have two fighters on this weekend's card, UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!. First, Jim and Matt are joined by Cheyanne Buys ahead of her bout against Gloria de Paula on Saturday's main card. She tells stories about starting her martial arts journey at four years old, going to jail after beating up a group of bullying cheerleaders in school, her husband and UFC fighter JP Buys convincing her to give him a chance after initially rejecting him, living in Africa, making her UFC debut on the same card her husband made his UFC debut and making public her dispute between her former manager after he tried to take advantage of her financially.