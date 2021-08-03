Cancel
Recipes

Here are a few simple lunch ideas for your kids

By Adam McDonald, Digital Content Producer
Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Meredith) -- If you have children in school, you know that coming up with fun, fresh and healthy ideas for their lunch can be a challenge. But don't worry because help is on the way! Eating Well Editor-in-chief Jessie Price has some tasty ideas that are easy to make. And your kids are going to love them.

Kids
Amomama

Mom of 10 Shares Video Preparing Lunch for All Her Kids

Alicia Dougherty is a mother of a whopping 10 children. Although some view her abilities to look after all of them as admirable, others are simply disgusted. Mother of 10 Alicia Dougherty, who lives in Pittsford, New York, took to TikTok, sharing a post of her prepping lunch for all her children. There were differing reactions in the comment section.
Magazine, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Lunch ideas for students with Health Magazine

It is time for the kids to head back to school and Health Magazine has a few helpful tips to build a healthy school lunch. For more great tips, visit them online. Health Magazine is published by the parent company of this news station, the Meredith Corporation.
Food & Drinks

Here are 5 things you need to build a healthy school lunch for your kids

(Meredith) – Believe it or not, back-to-school time is just around the corner. You can make this year a great one for your child by giving them the right nutrition. Cynthia Sass, Registered Dietitian & Contributing Nutrition Editor for Health magazine, said there are five components to a healthy, well-balanced packed lunch for kids. Those categories are:
Champaign, IL

Longer lunches could mean your kid eats healthier

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – When kids sit down to eat lunch, they might not go straight for the fruits and vegetables on their plate. But a recent report from the U of I might have a solution for that. It something that sounds simple, but they found the answer is...
Recipes

10 Cheap School Lunch Ideas That Are Kid-Approved

Sandwiches are great… until they get soggy in a lunchbox, or worse — crushed by a piece of fruit or a book. If you or your little ones are dreading the thought of heading back to class this fall with simple sandwiches, it’s time to free yourself from old lunch-making habits.
Food & Drinks

Lunch Meat Is A Safe Option For Your Kid’s Lunch

Everyone has heard about the long list of foods that aren’t safe for pregnant women, from alcohol and sushi to soft cheeses and deli meat. When it comes to cold cuts and charcuterie, parents-to-be are told to avoid them to prevent listeriosis, a condition caused by food-borne bacteria that can cause serious complications in pregnant people.
Restaurants

Dinner with Someone Different

When I was acting professionally in the 90s, the refrain was:. True to the cliche, I did work in a restaurant in between acting gigs. In fact, I co-owned it. My husband, then boyfriend, was the chef. I ran the operations. Our place made Best of Atlanta just before the 1996 Olympics. It was a hole-in-the-wall with amazing food. My husband can cook! I don’t miss the work at all. If my husband ever wants a second restaurant, I wish him and his second wife the best of luck. I’ve never worked so hard as I did at that time–physically and mentally. I don’t want to de-bone 200 chickens at 2am ever again. I don’t want to lie down on the cold, tile bathroom floor to rest my sore back ever again. I don’t want to repeat qualifying for the earned income tax credit.
Education
SheKnows

12 Make-Ahead School Lunch Ideas to Make Mornings Less Stressful

It feels like summer just started yesterday but believe it or not, the back-to-school season will be here in just a few short weeks. Preparing for kids to go back to school this year will be unlike year thanks to the ongoing pandemic and the new Delta variant. It’s bound to be a more confusing, chaotic and stressful time than usual so we’re desperate for ways to cut back on the back-to-school stress. One of our favorite tricks for cutting back on stress is to plan ahead and that means having some easy, make-ahead school lunches prepped and ready to go so school mornings aren’t quite so hectic.
Kids

Hiking with your toddler made simple

Home to innumerable amounts of scenic hikes, Utah is known for its beauty and adventure. Hiking with children can seem like a complicated task. Hailey Terry, Utah Hiking Mom, visited us today to explain how you can create the best outdoor experience for you and your children. Terry empathizes with...
Kids

12 Simple DIY Chore Chart Ideas That Will Work for Your Family

Going back to school means easing into a new routine, and if you're worried about getting your kids organized and making sure they stay on top of their chores and homework this year, you can get them started on new habits with these genius DIY chore chart ideas. Whether in the form of a simple printable sheet, a magnetic chore board, or any other creative homemade option that works for your family, chore charts are a great way to teach your kids problem solving and money management skills — not to mention get your children to actually do chores without nagging.
Food & Drinks

Low sugar swap lunch ideas for back to school

As our kids get ready to head back to school and many adults are heading back to the office this fall – it’s a great time to take a closer look at some of our choices. And start making some swaps that help lower sugar and pump up the nutrition.
Recipes
DFW Community News

Easy to Make Dinosaur Lunch Ideas for Kids

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my full disclosure. This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of John Soules Foods. All opinions are 100% mine. Make any of these fun dinosaur lunch ideas in minutes. These dino-inspired lunches are creative and easy to make. Kids go crazy over these dinosaur bento boxes. They are dino-mite!
Food & Drinks

Try These Yummy Lunch Ideas On The Pickiest Eaters

Living with a picky eater can be maddening. Without patience, every meal can become a battle as the persnickety eater fights off having to try any new food. Lunch can be even more frustrating. Without a parent on hand at school to verify that a kid actually did eat what they packed, it’s anyone’s guess what they actually put into their body.
Carmel, IN

Back-to-school lunch ideas, 10-minute weekend dinner recipe

These simple meal ideas from Stephanie Drewry, owner of Sprouts Cooking School, and Jack Drewery, her son, will make preparing school lunches and after-school dinners a breeze! Watch the videos above and below to see how the meals are made. Here’s more from the Sprouts Cooking School team. Our Fall...

