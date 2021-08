The Coca-Cola Company's second quarter results cite “strong results” along with several nuggets of packaging news. “Our results in the second quarter show how our business is rebounding faster than the overall economic recovery, led by our accelerated transformation,” says company Chairman and CEO James Quincey. “As a result, we are encouraged and, despite the asynchronous nature of the recovery, we are raising our full year guidance. We are executing against our growth plans and our system is aligned. We are better equipped than ever to win in this growing, vibrant industry and to accelerate value creation for our stakeholders.”