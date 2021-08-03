Cancel
Jets OL Cameron Clark taken to hospital after scary neck injury

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
A scary scene unfolded at Jets practice Tuesday when offensive lineman Cameron Clark was carted off the field and left in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury.

Robert Saleh cut practice short after Clark left the field on a spine board. The coach didn’t go into details about the cause or severity of the injury, though Saleh did say that Clark had “some” movement in his extremities. He added that the team will know more later Tuesday.

Clark was taken to Morristown Medical Center, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Clark was set to be a backup lineman – likely a guard – in his second season after the Jets took him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He did not play at all last year due in part to a shoulder injury.

Two other Jets left Tuesday’s practice early with injuries. Backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga suffered a knee injury, but Saleh said that he doesn’t think it’s a “long-term” ailment. Defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga exited early as well, though Saleh didn’t know what the injury was when he spoke to reporters.

Zuniga missed a lot of time with a quad injury during his rookie season in 2020.

