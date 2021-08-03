Cancel
Custer County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO...EASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM MDT At 1254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Farisita, or 13 miles northeast of Spring Burn Scar, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible with this storm. Localized minor flooding will be possible under the heavier rain cores. Locations impacted include Farisita, Greenhorn Mountain, Gardner, Rye, San Isabel and Colorado City.

alerts.weather.gov

