2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf rankings, DFS picks: Back Collin Morikawa at TPC Southwind

(CBS Miami) — The PGA Tour returns with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational after a one-week break for the Olympics. In Japan, Xander Schauffele took gold representing the United States, followed on the medal stand by Rory Sabbatini for Slovakia and CT Pan for Chinese Tapei. Of the medal winners, only Schauffele will be in action at TPC Southwind. But he’ll have plenty of company. Nine of the world’s top 10 players will tee off, four of whom also competed at the Olympics.