2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf rankings, DFS picks: Back Collin Morikawa at TPC Southwind
Another stacked field will be on display for golf fans this week when the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tees off Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. Xander Schauffele, fresh off a gold-medal performance for the USA at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, highlights a field that also includes defending champion Justin Thomas. In all, 48 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field, including 2019 St. Jude winner Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth.www.cbssports.com
