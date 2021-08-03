Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Derrick Barnes injury allowing other Lions LBs to shine in his absence

By Zack Moran
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtO8r_0bGbcMNX00

With padded practices beginning, this will be the first look we get of full-speed contact from the new-look Detroit Lions. It will give us a sense of where some of these players are since the likes of two-hand touch football aren’t hindering them. There are quite a few areas people usually gravitate towards, either be the running game or the first taste of football for the rookies.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait and see how one of the rookies is progressing. Derrick Barnes has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue that has caused him to be out from training camp so far. However, Coach Dan Campbell has assured everyone it’s not a major issue and precautious with the young rookie.

When the Lions traded up to draft Barnes in the fourth round in this year’s draft, they obviously saw something from the linebacker who could be a key defender for the defense. He is a versatile defender that could fit nicely as an off-ball linebacker and also offers an edge-rushing prowess.

With Barnes losing out on meaningful reps during practice, it may slow down his progress in getting used to the NFL speed. In turn, that may cause him to drop down the totem pole and lose on some meaningful playing time, especially if others step up during Barnes’ absence.

With Barnes out and Jalen Reeves-Maybin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Anthony Pittman and Tavante Beckett have been taking advantage of those extra practice reps. They might not have seen those reps if it weren’t for some injuries above them.

Hamilton was claimed off of waivers earlier in the year and has made noise in training camp so far with his play speed and coverage ability. If Hamilton continues on the trend he is currently on and shows off his strong coverage skills, he could find a way on the roster.

Pittman is walking into his third season with the team but has seen action in just one game. From the reports, he looks much quicker and plays in his more natural position at inside linebacker versus outside linebacker last year. In addition, he has shown improvement in his coverage abilities and looks to be playing much quicker. Tavante Beckett may be a long shot as an undrafted free agent this year, but he is getting a much more extended look that surely most people would’ve thought and could earn a practice squad spot because of it.

The Lions are top-heavy, with the linebacker depth chart with Jamie Collins and Alex Anzalone working the inside and Romeo Okwara and Trey Flowers manning the outside. Barnes may have ended up competing with Alex Anzalone for the inside spot if he had a strong camp, but now that might be looking like a pipe dream with how many valuable reps he has missed to get acclimated to the NFL and the defensive play-calling.

With Barnes viewed as one of the future building blocks for the defense, it would be unreasonable to rush him back on the field when he is not 100 percent. It will hinder him from coming into the season, losing out on those much-needed reps, and may see less playing time because of it heading into the season, but the Lions have a strong core on top to let Barnes heal up and adjust.

With the extended look from Hamilton, Pittman, and Beckett, they are taking advantage and showing the Lions what they have where they might not have been able to if not for Barnes being out. It is something to keep your eye on throughout training camp and see if they can find a role, especially if Barnes’ injury lingers.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPride Of Detroit

9 standouts from the Detroit Lions’ first padded practice at training camp

With pads on for the first time, there was a noticeable increase in intensity at Allen Park Tuesday morning. The Detroit Lions really opened practice up, getting in far more team drills, as well as full-speed positional reps. It’s not just exhilarating for the players, but for the writers that have had to deal with 60 percent speed and limited contact, Tuesday’s practice felt like the true first day of practice.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams has made a career of tormenting opposing quarterbacks. Well, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford now understands why Ramsey was acquired by the Rams for such a massive haul. Back in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey for for two first-round draft...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Calvin Johnson Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Would Say During Games

Calvin Johnson spent his entire career in the NFC North. Johnson’s Lions competed against Aaron Rodgers twice per year. Sadly for fans, Johnson and Rodgers have only ever been on the same sideline on Madden Ultimate Team. While Rodgers never got the chance to throw passes to Megatron, the Packers’...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Trio of Detroit Lions injured during first padded practice

The Detroit Lions held their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday and according to reports, three players left with an injury. Those players, according to Kyle Meinke, are Tyrell William’s, Levi Onwuzurike, and Alex Brown. Meinke also noted that Michael Brockers did not participate on Tuesday. The first...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions add new RB in unconventional way

Detroit Lions training camp begins today and we already have some interesting news to pass along. According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, former safety Godwin Igwebuike is now playing running back for the Lions. As noted by Burke, Igwebuike rushed for nearly 2,ooo yards during his senior year in...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

4 Lions Who Must 'Level Up' in 2021

The Detroit Lions will need a myriad of things to go right in order to sniff even eight wins in the upcoming 2021 regular season. One of those things includes players on the present roster taking the next step, or "leveling up," in their respective careers. Let's take a look...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jared Goff Addresses Lack of Deep Passes Early in Training Camp

The Detroit Lions are counting on Jared Goff to lead the offense in 2021. One of the early observations that has emerged from training camp has been the lack of a deep passing attack from the first-team offense. Backup Tim Boyle has had slightly more success connecting deep with Lions'...
NFLBleacher Report

Report: Matthew Stafford's X-Rays Negative After Thumb Injury at Rams Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly suffered a minor thumb injury in practice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the injury occurred when Stafford hit his thumb on another player's helmet. Stafford underwent X-rays that came back negative, and he is only expected to miss a few days.
NFLNBC Sports

Lions put Brian Price on reserve/retired list

The Lions signed defensive tackle Brian Price in June, but he won’t be vying for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp. The team announced on Tuesday that Price has been placed on the reserve/retired list. That opens up a roster spot for Detroit and the team will retain Price’s rights in the event he decides to reverse course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy