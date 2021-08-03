Cancel
Vail, AZ

Construction Zone for August 2021

By Lucretia Free
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Healthcare has had a presence in the Vail community for several years with Northwest Emergency Center, and with Northwest Primary & Specialty Care offices, but soon, their services in the area will grow. Northwest Medical Center Houghton, located at Houghton Rd. and Old Spanish Trail, is scheduled to open by the end of the year. The 52-bed, full-service hospital will feature 24/7 emergency care, comprehensive surgical care, including a cardiac catheterization lab, a Labor & Delivery unit with Neonatal Intensive Care, and Medical/Surgical, Telemetry, and Intensive Care units for patients who need to be hospitalized following an illness or accident. The hospital will also offer a full range of outpatient services, including laboratory testing, diagnostic imaging (x-ray, ultrasound, CT, MRI and more), and physical, occupational and speech therapy services.

