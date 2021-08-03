Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Toni Kroos to miss opening weeks of La Liga season

By Krishan Davis
90min.com
 2 days ago

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is set to miss the opening weeks of the upcoming 2021/22 season as a result of a chronic groin injury. Kroos has been diagnosed with a pubalgia - or sports hernia - and will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks of action. That timescale would rule him out until mid-September at the very earliest, although the recovery time can be twice as long as that with the possibility of surgery if the problem persists.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Alaba
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Toni Kroos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Juventus#Psg#Everton#Real Betis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Germany
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Sakala opens Rangers goal account in historic win over Real Madrid

The Zambia international inspired Steven Gerrard's side fight-back with his equaliser at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday. Fashion Sakala scored his maiden goal for Rangers in their historic 2-1 comeback victory over Real Madrid. The 24-year-old made his second appearance in Steven Gerrard's team on Sunday after he made his debut...
SoccerTribal Football

Ferland Mendy reluctant to leave Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy is reluctant to leave Real Madrid this summer. Marca says the Frenchman is pushing for a pay rise at Real Madrid, but is not forcing the topic and negotiations are ongoing, meaning that his place in the team is not at risk. Neither Mendy nor Carlo Ancelotti see...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos suffers injury blow

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has suffered a groin injury. After suffering multiple groin issues in the 2020/21 season, Kroos will now immediately turn his focus to recovery. "After the tests carried out on our player Toni Kroos, he has been diagnosed with pubalgia and is pending evaluation," a statement...
Soccer90min.com

Real Madrid to open talks with PSG for Kylian Mbappe

Exclusive - Real Madrid will open talks with Paris Saint-Germain in the coming weeks over a deal for Kylian Mbappe. Real are keen on brokering a deal this summer after managing to free up finances to make him the highest paid player in world football. The Spanish giants have long...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Sociedad, Mallorca targeting Real Madrid midfielder Kubo

Real Madrid are yet to decide whether to loan out Takefusa Kubo again this season. Marca says for the third successive season, because of the fact he would count as one of the three non-EU players, Kubo can't stay at Real Madrid and will leave the club temporarily once more.
SoccerYardbarker

Isco among six Real Madrid players put at risk by Carlo Ancelotti decision

Five players have been placed at risk at Real Madrid following a decision from returning manager Carlo Ancelotti. According to a report from Diario AS this morning, Ancelotti has now decided he only needs 22 senior players for the coming season. That’s despite Los Blancos struggling with a whole host...
Soccerintothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid 2021/22 squad depth: Central midfielders

Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid has never been known for its central midfielders; typically, these players have been more functional than flashy, more consistent than creative. From Tiago and Gabi to Saúl and Koke, these are players with big engines and who don’t define games with any regularity. Atlético’s success under Cholo has come from their ability to keep clean sheets and take whatever few chances appeared up front.
UEFAYardbarker

Cadiz beat Atletico Madrid to lift the Ramon de Carranza Trophy

Atletico play their final pre-season friendly against Feyenoord this coming Sunday afternoon before kicking off their La Liga title defence against Celta Vigo in Galicia the following weekend. So far this pre-season Diego Simeone’s men have beaten Numancia and Wolfsburg but lost to Red Bull Salzburg. They won La Liga for the first time since 2014 last term, beating Real Madrid by two points on the final day of the season to lift the crown.
SoccerLife Style Extra

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Real Madrid says $3.2 bln La Liga deal with CVC 'deceitful'

MADRID, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Real Madrid denounced on Thursday a multi-billion dollar investment and revenue-sharing deal between Spain's top soccer league La Liga and private equity firm CVC, saying the agreement was reached without the football club's knowledge or consent. "The negotiation was done without competitive process... giving the...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Maxence Lacroix: Real Madrid’s defensive answer?

Real Madrid find themselves in a precarious position. A very high wage bill, an aging team, little to spend and a big player in Sergio Ramos to replace. Despite bringing in versatile defender David Alaba from Bayern Munich, Los Blancos have also lost France international Raphael Varane. So Real are looking for a young, structured defender to partner with Alaba, and Maxence Lacroix could be just that.
UEFA90min.com

Real Madrid unveil new graffiti inspired away kit for 2021/22

Real Madrid have unveiled their new adidas away kit for the 2021/22 season, taking inspiration from Madrid's artistic culture for the design. Local pride also played a part in the home shirt, which features a subtle spiral pattern designed to represent the fountains at Plaza de Cibeles - a popular spot among fans celebrating trophies.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mirror

Barcelona's Lionel Messi nightmare could lead to Real Madrid's dream transfer

Many Barcelona fans will have entered a state of numbness and shock on Thursday evening as their club have confirmed the departure of Lionel Messi. There are said to be seven emotional stages of grief with ‘shock and denial’ the initial reaction -supporters of the Blaugrana will be struggling to digest the news that their superstar, their talisman, their icon, is leaving the Camp Nou.
UEFA90min.com

Barcelona join Real Madrid in opposing La Liga's CVC deal

Barcelona have released a statement confirming they oppose the lucrative deal made by La Liga with CVC. The agreement is understood to be worth as much as €2.7bn (£2.3bn) but would see private equity firm CVC take a small stake in a newly-created entity that would manage the league's broadcasting and digital rights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy