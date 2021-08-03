Toni Kroos to miss opening weeks of La Liga season

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is set to miss the opening weeks of the upcoming 2021/22 season as a result of a chronic groin injury. Kroos has been diagnosed with a pubalgia - or sports hernia - and will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks of action. That timescale would rule him out until mid-September at the very earliest, although the recovery time can be twice as long as that with the possibility of surgery if the problem persists.