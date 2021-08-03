Blandino, a Stylish New Italian Brasserie, Lands in the Hilton Garden Inn on Décarie
CÔTE-DES-NEIGES — The all-new Hilton Garden Inn on Décarie is now home to a pasta-twirling and aperitivo-serving restaurant called Blandino, named after the Montreal artist (Carmelo Blandino) whose work decorates the side of its building. Open since July 27, Blandino’s menu is chock-full of Italian classics, including semolina-encrusted calamari, Milanese cutlets, and ricotta gnocchi — served for lunch or dinner. An early 7 a.m. start for the restaurant — whose luxe, marbled design comes courtesy of Atelier Zébulon Perron (also responsible for Gentile Pizza Parlour and Caffé Un Po’ di Piu) — means hotel guests may also trickle in for breakfasts of lox, overnight oats, or, for an Italian injection, panettone French toast. In the fall, the hotel plans to open the doors to a new Mexican restaurant called Pancho Tacqueria.montreal.eater.com
