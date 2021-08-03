Blandino, a Stylish New Italian Brasserie, Lands in the Hilton Garden Inn on Décarie

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Chef Michael Mina has closed his eponymous fine dining destination in the Financial District to make way for a new restaurant that draws inspiration from his Greek heritage and Aqua, the seafood restaurant where he launched himself to stardom more than two decades ago. Called Estiatorio Ornos a Michael Mina Restaurant, the restaurant will debut at 252 California Street in September 2021 through a partnership between Mina and chefs Girair “Jerry” Goumroian and Nikolaos Georgousis. On the menu, look for shareable Mediterranean dishes like sea bass ceviche with lemon citronette, prawns in a spicy tomato sauce with dill and feta, and phyllo-crusted dover sole. And don’t worry: if you’re feeling incredibly overwhelmed by all those seafood-centric dishes, a press releases also boasts that the restaurant will offer “San Francisco’s first Fish Sommelier” who will guide diners through the day’s fresh catches, which will be displayed on a “fish cart.”